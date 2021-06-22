Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Junior’s twins have reunited and appear to already be BFFs! The proud mama shared a precious picture of her newborn twins on her Instagram on Sunday and revealed the name of her twin daughter in the caption, writing, "Senna James + Lux Jacob.” In the adorable snap the newborns are twinning in white onesies, holding hands, and facing towards each other. Arie revealed on Instagram that the twins were finally reunited on Saturday after his baby girl was discharged from the hospital. Senna was hospitalized for about a week and spent some time in the NICU for breathing issues.

News and Information Daytime Interview