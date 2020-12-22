Also available on the nbc app

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have one more surprise in store! Two days after the "Bachelor" couple revealed they were pregnant again, they broke another piece of major news: they're having twins! Lauren shared photos of her sonogram and wrote, "We maaaay have left out one small detail," adding two baby emojis. Arie shared the same snap and captioned it, "2 little miracles. Love them with all my heart already."

Appearing: