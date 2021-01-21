Also available on the nbc app

Oh, baby, baby! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and pregnant wife Lauren Burnham have revealed the sex of their twins! The couple took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting both a boy and a girl. The lovebirds got help from their 1-year-old daughter, Alessi, who joined her parents in an adorable photo shoot to reveal the news. "Alessi is getting a baby brother and a baby sister… we couldn't be more excited!" the soon-to-be mom of three posted. Her hubby added, "Boy and girl! How did we get so lucky @laurenluyendyk?!"

