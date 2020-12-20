Also available on the nbc app

And rainbow baby makes four! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham are expecting their second child. The couple revealed the happy news in a cute Instagram post over the weekend, letting followers know that their 2021 is off to an early great start – and their 18-month-old daughter, Alessi, can't wait to be a big sister! Arie and Lauren's announcement comes after a challenging few months. In addition to the racecar driver recovering from COVID-19 in November, the pair revealed back in May that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage. In a video on their YouTube channel, the pair said it's been hard to keep Lauren's pregnancy under wraps but it's now a relief to be able to let fans in on their journey.

Appearing: