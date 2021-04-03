Also available on the nbc app

Aloha! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are moving to Hawaii! The couple announced the big news on their YouTube channel this week, giving fans a tour of the two-story, four-bedroom Maui home they just purchased. Arie and Lauren have been residing in Arizona and will need more room soon! The proud parents of 21-month-old daughter Alessi are about to welcome twins and have been spending their babymoon on the island. Arie revealed that despite how spontaneous their big real estate purchase may seem, it’s actually been in the works for some time!

Appearing: