Arie Luyendyk Jr. is showing his wife Lauren Burnham some serious love and support by adding a little extra sparkle to her ring finger. "This eternity band symbolizes that we will always have each other in our darkest times. If you’ve been here for the last couple of months, you’ll know that we recently had a period of that," the "Bachelor" alum said of her new diamond eternity band.

