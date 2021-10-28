Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Confirms He's Having A Vasectomy Because 3 Kids Is 'Enough': 'I'm Already 40'

CLIP10/28/21
Also available on the nbc app

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are happy to be a party of five! The former racecar driver has confirmed that he and his wife aren't planning on more kids. Arie and Lauren welcomed twins Senna and Lux earlier this year and are also parents to toddler daughter Alessi. Arie explained on the "Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous" podcast this week that having a trio of little ones all under three years old made it easy to realize that his and Lauren's household is complete.

Appearing:
Tags: arie luyendyk, lauren burnam, arie luyendyk lauren, bachelor, bachelor nation
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.