Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are happy to be a party of five! The former racecar driver has confirmed that he and his wife aren't planning on more kids. Arie and Lauren welcomed twins Senna and Lux earlier this year and are also parents to toddler daughter Alessi. Arie explained on the "Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous" podcast this week that having a trio of little ones all under three years old made it easy to realize that his and Lauren's household is complete.

