Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are now the proud parents of three - and they're giving fans a glimpse at their new additions. Just days after the reality stars welcomed twins, Lauren and Arie delivered more cuteness to their followers when they posted the first photos of their son and daughter. "Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment. She is the strongest woman I know and I'm lucky to be on this incredible journey with her. We are proud parents of a healthy boy and girl," the former "Bachelor" wrote alongside a series of photos. The couple also shared their birth story in a vlog posted to the YouTube.

