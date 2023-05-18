Main Content

Ariana Madix Blasts Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss & More Shocking 'Vanderpump Rules' Bombshells

Ariana Madix is finally sharing her side of the shocking scandal rocking "Vanderpump Rules." On Wednesday night, the season finale of the hit Bravo show unpacked the fallout from Tom Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend of nine years with her friend, and fellow cast mate, Raquel Leviss. The revelations are jaw-dropping…starting with a tense moment between the now former couple. Ariana also revealed how she found out about the affair. As the show went on, the ramifications continued and their fellow co-stars began to take sides. Tom and Raquel professed their love for each other in one scene and also uncomfortably discuss not wanting to kiss on camera. They also shared how they are doing in the wake of the scandal making headlines. After that scene, production noted that the 28-year-old turned her phone off and went dark, not being heard from for weeks. She also shared that she and Tom are still living in their house together but plans to sell it. Despite new reports that Tom and Raquel have now called it quits, Ariana said she saw a letter from Raquel addressed to Tom as recent as 4 days ago but was unaware of the contents.

