Ariana Madix Begins To Move Out Of Shared House With Ex Tom Sandoval Following Cheating Scandal

CLIP05/22/23

Ariana Madix is moving on and moving out! The "Vanderpump Rules" star shared on Monday that she's begun packing up her things from the home she shared with her ex Tom Sandoval. She posted an Instagram Stories video of a stack of cardboard boxes and wrote "ready to dip out" with a smirking emoji. Ariana was also spotted by photographers getting help loading the boxes into a moving van.

Tags: Ariana Madix, tom sandoval, vanderpump rules, scandoval, Reality TV, cheating, Raquel Leviss, celebrity
