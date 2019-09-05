Ariana Grande's New Romance With Mikey Foster Has Officially Been Confirmed

Also available on the NBC app

Ariana Grande has a new man in her life! The singer's brother Frankie Grande confirmed her romance with Social House musician Mikey Foster while talking to US Weekly at "The Game Changers" premiere in Los Angeles. "I love Mikey. I think he's a really sweet guy," Frankie said. "So talented. So kind and so caring. He's a great guy." This is the pop star's first relationship in the public eye since she called off her engagement to Pete Davidson in October 2018.

