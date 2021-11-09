Main Content

Ariana Grande Wears Jennifer Garner's Iconic '13 Going On 30' Dress For 'The Voice' Live Show

CLIP11/09/21
Ariana Grande is 28 going on 30! The "Positions" singer is paying tribute to Jennifer Garner's iconic role from "13 going on 30" by wearing her infamous dress. Ariana stunned in an identical frock during Monday night's episode of "The Voice" for her first live show as a coach on the competition series. The pop singer seems to be a huge fan of the 2004 rom com, she also paid homage to the flick in her music video for "Thank You, Next." "The Voice" airs on NBC on Mondays & Tuesdays 8/7c.

