Also available on the nbc app

Ariana Grande is loving life as a bride-to-be! The music superstar confirmed she’s head over heels as ever with fiancé Dalton Gomez over the weekend, sharing romantic new snaps of the pair snuggling by a fire and embracing in the moonlight. Ari added a cute tribute to Dalton in her caption, writing, “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”

Appearing: