Ariana Grande's got lots of sweet surprises in her bag of presents! The "Positions" singer sent over a designer gift to keep Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn daughter, Daisy Dove, extra warm and cozy this holiday season. Perry took to Instagram to show off the special delivery featuring a little white snowsuit from Givenchy complete with matching booties. An attached note read, "Katy and Orlando, congrats and I adore you both. Love, Ariana. The stylish outerwear reportedly costs between $700 and $900. Of course, the 27-year-old Grammy winner was named the face of the French luxury brand in 2019.

