Jaida Essence Hall caught up with Access Hollywood via Zoom to tell us how she’s preparing for the big finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She also revealed that Ariana Grande slid into her DMs, and told us how she really feels about being deemed the “trade of the season.” The season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Friday, May 29 at 8pm on VH1.

