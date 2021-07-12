Also available on the nbc app

Ariana Grande is living it up with her husband! The “34+35” singer took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek at a recent trip to what appears to be Amsterdam with her husband Dalton Gomez. In one snap the couple sits in oversized clogs while rocking face masks and posing for the camera. There’s also a scenic shot of a windmill as well as a photo of what appears to be a canal in the Netherlands. On her Instagram story, the 28-year-old also shared a video at a jazz club as well as a video of some cows in a field.

Appearing: