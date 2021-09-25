Prince George Channels Dad Prince William With Big Grin In 9th Birthday Portrait By Kate Middleton
Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton are too funny! The "Positions" singer shared a hilarious text exchange between her and her fellow "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton on Instagram on Friday. The pop star is loving her time on the hit NBC show, she posted about her first week on the series earlier in the week on Instagram writing in part, "That’s a wrap on week one !!!!! i hope you’ve enjoyed our first two episodes @NBCTheVoice. a warm warm welcome to my incredible #TeamAriana members (so far)."