Ariana Grande Shares Hilarious Text Exchange With 'The Voice' Coach Blake Shelton

CLIP09/24/21
Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton are too funny! The "Positions" singer shared a hilarious text exchange between her and her fellow "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton on Instagram on Friday. The pop star is loving her time on the hit NBC show, she posted about her first week on the series earlier in the week on Instagram writing in part, "That’s a wrap on week one !!!!! i hope you’ve enjoyed our first two episodes @NBCTheVoice. a warm warm welcome to my incredible #TeamAriana members (so far)."

Tags: Ariana Grande, blake shelton, The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
