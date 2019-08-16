Ariana Grande Secretly Paid For Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Dinner: 'That's Such A Boss Move!'

Also available on the NBC app

Ariana Grande has no budget when it comes to her famous friends! During an interview on KOST 103.5's "Ellen K Morning Show," Katy Perry revealed that the "7 Rings" songstress once secretly paid for her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's dinner. "I told all my friends!" Katy gushed. "That's such a boss move! Just such a cute gesture." But despite her celebrity status and high-profile pals, the "Never Really Over" singer admitted she still enjoys doing "normal" things — like taking trips to Trader Joe's!

Appearing: