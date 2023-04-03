Ariana Grande is sharing rare insight on her transformative experience making "Wicked." The "Positions" songstress is midway through filming the much-anticipated two-part movie musical, and in a lengthy Instagram post, she gushed over the, quote, "life-changing" experience it's been. "To be transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it. or maybe did," she wrote in part.

