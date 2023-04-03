Main Content

Ariana Grande Says She's 'Transforming & Healing Parts Of' Herself While Filming 'Wicked'

CLIP04/03/23

Ariana Grande is sharing rare insight on her transformative experience making "Wicked." The "Positions" songstress is midway through filming the much-anticipated two-part movie musical, and in a lengthy Instagram post, she gushed over the, quote, "life-changing" experience it's been. "To be transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it. or maybe did," she wrote in part.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Ariana Grande, Wicked, cynthia erivo, movies, Film, music, celebrity, entertainment news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.