Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ariana Grande Said She Was 'Sobbing' In Her Chair Over This 'Voice' Moment During Commercial Break

CLIP11/30/21
Also available on the nbc app

Ariana Grande has so much love for her team on "The Voice," and seeing them face the prospect of elimination can bring on the tears! The "Positions" songstress told Access Hollywood about an emotional "Voice" commercial break last week where her artists Jim and Sasha Allen had to compete for an instant save. "I was sobbing in my chair … And Blake comes over and was like, 'You alright, little buddy?' And I was like, 'Noooo!'" Week 4 of "The Voice's" live shows continue Nov. 30 at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing:
Tags: Ariana Grande, The Voice, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, celebrity, music
S2021 E05 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.