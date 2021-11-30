Also available on the nbc app

Ariana Grande has so much love for her team on "The Voice," and seeing them face the prospect of elimination can bring on the tears! The "Positions" songstress told Access Hollywood about an emotional "Voice" commercial break last week where her artists Jim and Sasha Allen had to compete for an instant save. "I was sobbing in my chair … And Blake comes over and was like, 'You alright, little buddy?' And I was like, 'Noooo!'" Week 4 of "The Voice's" live shows continue Nov. 30 at 8/7c on NBC.

