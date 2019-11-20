Also available on the NBC app

Ariana Grande's most recent concert was a star-studded one! After calling off her Nov. 17 in Lexington, Ky., as she battled a rough illness, the "Boyfriend" singer rallied for her next Sweetener Tour Date in Atlanta and brought some famous friends along! She surprised the audience with two of her former "Victorious" co-stars, Matt Bennett and Elizabeth Gillies, who each performed songs from the hit show. Ariana also bonded with another major name at the show: presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

