Ariana Grande Releases New Beauty Line, Says She Is Exploring 'News Versions Of Storytelling'

Is Ariana Grande hitting the pause button on her music career? On Friday, the 28-year-old Grammy winner revealed in Allure's new issue that she is exploring "new versions of storytelling" through her new makeup line, r.e.m. beauty and by being a coach on the latest season of "The Voice." The brand will release its products in "drops" with the first one focusing on the eyes, which Ari says are "our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything."

Tags: Ariana Grande, rem beauty, r.e.m beauty, nbc, The Voice, Ariana Grande makeup, beauty
