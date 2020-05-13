Also available on the nbc app

Ariana Grande is sharing fond memories of Mac Miller. The pop superstar reflected on her late ex's legacy in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, praising his talent and dedication as simply unmatched. "Nothing mattered to him more than music, ever," Ari said in part. The singer also recalled Mac being the kind of person who rolled out of bed and straight to the studio because his work always came first, adding that he gave every second of his thoughts and life to music. The hip-hop star sadly died of an accidental overdose in 2018 at just 26, one month after the release of his acclaimed album, "Swimming." His posthumous LP, "Circles," was released in 2020 and Ariana explained how grateful she is to know Mac's creative endeavors continue to be cherished nearly two years after his passing and believes he'd hope for nothing more.

