Ariana Grande is a married woman! The "Positions" songstress has officially said "I do" to her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, Access Hollywood can confirm. A rep for Ariana told People magazine, saying, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

