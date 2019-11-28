Ariana Grande Lookalike Was 'Shocked' When Star Reacted To Their Eye-Popping Resemblance (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Ariana Grande officially has a doppelgänger and her name is Paige Niemann. The 15-year-old went viral over her jaw-dropping resemblance to the pop superstar and even Ariana herself did a double take! Paige shares with Access Hollywood her "shocked" reaction over Ari responding to her TikTok video, and how she began transforming into a virtually identical version of the "7 Rings" singer as an early fan.

