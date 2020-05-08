Also available on the nbc app

Ariana Grande confirmed months-long speculation that she has a new man in her life! The big reveal came at the end of the singer’s new music video for “Stuck With U,” a collaboration she and Justin Bieber released Friday at midnight. Fans finally got a glimpse of Dalton Gomez, the Los Angeles-based luxury real estate mogul who has been connected to Ari since at least this past February.

