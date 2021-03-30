Ariana Grande is the newest coach on “The Voice.” The Grammy winner will appear on the upcoming Fall 2021 season, according to a press release. “I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level,” the “Positions” singer said in a statement.

News and Information Daytime Interview