Ariana Grande Joins ‘The Voice’ As A Coach: Nick Jonas & John Legend React

Ariana Grande is the newest coach on “The Voice.” The Grammy winner will appear on the upcoming Fall 2021 season, according to a press release. “I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level,” the “Positions” singer said in a statement.

