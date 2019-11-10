Also available on the nbc app

Nothing is sweeter than this set by Ariana Grande! The 26-year-old popstar is wrapping up the final leg of her “Sweetener” tour by bringing back some of her classics. At Saturday’s stop in Uniondale, NY, the singer got into the holiday spirit when she decked out in a reindeer headband as she sang her 2015 song “Winter Things.” But she wasn’t stopping there—Ariana also did a rocking rendition of her classic song “Break Free.” Ariana’s current tour, which combines her two most recent albums “Sweetener” and “thank u, next” is set to wrap in late December.

