Ariana Grande has always had an amazing voice! The Grammy winner was on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday, where Jimmy played an epic throwback clip of her first singing gig when she was just eight! The 28-year-old also shared a super sweet story about how she called up Universal Studios at the age of four and said she wanted to audition to be on "All That" or "The Amanda Show."

