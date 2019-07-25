Ariana Grande Has Met Brother Frankie's Boyfriend and Their Whole Family Loves Him

Also available on the NBC app

Ariana Grande is on board with the new love in her brother's life. "Henry Danger: The Musical" star Frankie Grande tells Access how happy he is with boyfriend Hale Leon, who's gotten the seal of approval from the whole family including Ariana and their "Nonna." Frankie goes on to reflect on how he and the pop superstar are "unconditionally supportive" of one another through ups and downs, and the "lovefest" they just shared over Ariana's VMA nominations and more. "Henry Danger: The Musical" airs Saturday, July 27 at 8 PM ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

