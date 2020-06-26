Also available on the nbc app

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez just took a big step in their relationship, and right in time for her birthday! The "Rain On Me" singer turned 27 on June 26, and just hours before hitting her milestone, she and the real estate agent made things Instagram official with their very first photo together. In the selfie, Dalton wrapped his arm around Ari and grinned, while she cuddled up to him and hid a smile behind her sweatshirt sleeve. "Almost 27," she captioned the pic.

