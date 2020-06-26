Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Ariana Grande Goes Instagram Official With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez For 27th Birthday

CLIP06/26/20
Also available on the nbc app

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez just took a big step in their relationship, and right in time for her birthday! The "Rain On Me" singer turned 27 on June 26, and just hours before hitting her milestone, she and the real estate agent made things Instagram official with their very first photo together. In the selfie, Dalton wrapped his arm around Ari and grinned, while she cuddled up to him and hid a smile behind her sweatshirt sleeve. "Almost 27," she captioned the pic.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Ariana Grande, dalton gomez, relationship, couple, instagram, Boyfriend, music, Pop, ariana, celebrity, dating, Love
S2020 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.