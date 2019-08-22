Ariana Grande Gears Up For Manchester Return After Emotionally-Charged Last 2 Years

Also available on the NBC app

Ariana Grande's return to Manchester is closer than ever! The pop star will headline the city's Pride festival this Sunday, Aug. 25, an engagement she first announced back in February. It will mark her first performance there since One Love Manchester, the benefit concert she organized to honor the lives of the 22 concertgoers who died in a suicide bombing at her Dangerous Woman tour date at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

