Ariana Grande's horror dreams have come true! The pop star freaked out over the opportunity to buy Florence Pugh's iconic floral dress from the 2019 film "Midsommar" after learning that the fashion piece would soon be auctioned off to support the FDNY Foundation. The "7 Rings" singer shared a screenshot of text conversation with a friend revealing the news and gushed, "@FlorencePugh I'm crying / also I'm bidding as soon as possible." The 24-year-old British actress replied to suggest that Ariana wear gown as her next Halloween costume! The pair's sweet exchange comes after the Grammy winner came to Florence's defense when online trolls criticized her relationship with 45-year-old Zach Braff.

