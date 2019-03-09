Ariana Grande Files $10M Trademark Lawsuit Against Forever 21

Also available on the NBC app

Forever 21 is in hot water with Ariana Grande! NBC reports the singer filed a $10 million trademark lawsuit against the clothing retailer for allegedly stealing her name and likeness to promote products for its company and beauty brand Riley Rose. The pop star's complaint accuses Forever 21 of deceiving consumers about her endorsement by hiring a model who looks "strikingly similar" and using audio and lyrics from her hit song "7 Rings" for the marketing campaign.

