Ariana Grande Fangirls Over Dream Duet With Barbara Streisand: 'The Best Night Of My Life'

One of Ariana Grande's biggest dreams just came true! The young pop star is totally freaking out over getting to perform an epic duet with her idol, Barbara Streisand. Ari dropped in as a surprise guest during the music icon's concert performance, where the pair belted out the famous duet "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)." Luckily, Ariana posted documented the entire performance on her Instagram, noting that it was the "best night of (her) life."

