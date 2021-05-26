Also available on the nbc app

From “Dangerous Woman” to married woman! Ariana Grande shared a dreamy first look at her and Dalton Gomez’s picture-perfect wedding day! The music superstar and her husband shared a romantic kiss in the black-and-white snap on Ari’s Instagram. Vogue dropped more details from the big day, revealing that the Mr. and Mrs. exchanged vows at their Montecito, Calif., home on May 15, where Ariana’s parents walked her down the aisle. The bride wore a custom silk charmeuse wedding gown by Vera wang and a hand-pleated bubble veil. The ensemble evoked Audrey Hepburn’s iconic wedding look from “Funny Face.”

Appearing: