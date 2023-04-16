Main Content

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Transform Into Glinda & Elphaba In 'Wicked' First Look

CLIP04/16/23

We're out feeling like we're defying gravity because the first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in "Wicked" is finally here. Director Jon M. Chu took to Instagram to share photos from the much-anticipated two-part movie musical. In the first pic, Cynthia transforms into green-skinned Elphaba, wearing the character's signature pointy hat and black cloak. The second pic captures Ariana as Glinda, donning a pink ball gown.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Ariana Grande, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.