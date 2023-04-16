We're out feeling like we're defying gravity because the first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in "Wicked" is finally here. Director Jon M. Chu took to Instagram to share photos from the much-anticipated two-part movie musical. In the first pic, Cynthia transforms into green-skinned Elphaba, wearing the character's signature pointy hat and black cloak. The second pic captures Ariana as Glinda, donning a pink ball gown.

