Also available on the nbc app

Ariana Grande is showering her man with all of the birthday love! The singer took to Instagram to share the sweetest tribute for her boyfriend Dalton Gomez on his special day, which featured a series of photos and videos of the couple packing on the PDA. "Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) I love u," the 27-year-old penned about the realtor.

Appearing: