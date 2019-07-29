Ariana Grande Apologizes For JonBenét Ramsey Joke: 'Sorry I'm So F**ked Up'

Also available on the NBC app

Ariana Grande has issued an apology after facing backlash for a now-deleted comment about 6-year-old beauty pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, who was brutally murdered in her family's home back in 1996. "Sorry I'm so f**ked up," the pop star wrote in response to a fan. "Dark jokes are a coping mechanism for me and yet I hate when people make them. Thank y'all for being real and always helping me learn. I'm happy to have a fanbase who's not afraid to call me out on my s**t."

