Ariana Grande And Husband Dalton Gomez Pack On The PDA With In Romantic Moonlit Photo

CLIP02/16/22
Ariana Grande is showing off her love with Dalton Gomez! The "Positions" songstress gave fans a rare peek at her and her husband's married life on a romantic night out. Ari shared a blurry but adorable Instagram photo of the two dressed to the nines; Dalton wore a gray suit, and she donned a strapless dress with a thigh-high slit. The pop star wrapped her arms around him and leaned in for a kiss under the moonlight.

Tags: Ariana Grande, celebrity, dalton gomez, entertainment, couple, music
