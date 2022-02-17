Also available on the nbc app

Ariana Grande is showing off her love with Dalton Gomez! The "Positions" songstress gave fans a rare peek at her and her husband's married life on a romantic night out. Ari shared a blurry but adorable Instagram photo of the two dressed to the nines; Dalton wore a gray suit, and she donned a strapless dress with a thigh-high slit. The pop star wrapped her arms around him and leaned in for a kiss under the moonlight.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution