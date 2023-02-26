Main Content

Ariana DeBose Speaks Out For First Time Since Viral BAFTAs Rap

CLIP02/25/23

Ariana DeBose has no regrets! The Oscar winner spoke out for the first time since her rap performance at the 2023 BAFTAs went viral earlier this month for such memorable lines as "Angela Bassett did the thing." Though some weren't impressed with the showcase, Ariana revealed on BBC Radio 2's "The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show" that she's brushing off the criticism and remains happy with how the routine turned out.

