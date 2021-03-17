Main Content

Cynthia Erivo is stepping into Aretha Franklin's shoes for the National Geographic series "Genius: Aretha." The Broadway star told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans that transforming into the powerhouse musician was no easy task, and she revealed which of her songs was the hardest to get just right! Plus, the actress told the funny story of the first time she met Aretha backstage at "The Color Purple." The "Genuis: Aretha" four-night event premieres March 21 at 9 p.m. on National Geographic.

