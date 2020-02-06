Also available on the NBC app

Are Zendaya and Jacob Elordi the new it couple? They both were at a Fendi event on Feb. 5, 2020 posing separately for photos. A source told US Weekly that the actors "kept their distance and didn't really mingle inside the event." The outing comes after they were seen out and about in New York City with "The Kissing Booth" star planting a kiss on the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" star's head. And, according to multiple reports, the "Euphoria" co-stars are dating!

