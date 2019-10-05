'Are You Afraid Of The Dark?' Cast Spills Spooky Secrets From The '90s Reboot

Also available on the NBC app

Brace yourselves, '90s kids! "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" has kicked things up a notch from the classic you remember. Newest Midnight Society members Lyliana Wray, Jeremy Taylor, Sam Ashe and Miya Cech tell Access all about Nickelodeon's reboot of the spooky favorite and the campfire storytellers they play. Have any of them ever watched the OG series? And, who had to stop reading their script because they were too scared? Part 1 of "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" premieres Oct. 11 at 7 PM ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

