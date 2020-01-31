Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Planning A Move To Los Angeles?

Also available on the NBC app

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry headed to Hollywood? According to multiple reports, the couple is looking to put down some roots in Los Angeles. A source told the New York Post, "Meghan really wants to live in California, it's where she is from and where her mother is." The news comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time over the holidays in Canada and announced they were stepping down as senior royals and plan to split their time between the UK and North America.

