Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expecting a daughter? TMZ reports that the couple has found out the baby's sex and they are in fact having a little girl! The supermodel had already sparked speculation among fans that her recent 25th birthday celebration also doubled as gender reveal party. Gigi's eagle-eyed followers zeroed in on the silver balloons from her photos, which featured blue and pink strings. Bella Hadid's snaps also provided potential clues for the online detectives, who noticed a "Baby Shark"-themed gift bag, as well as another allegedly featuring the words "Hello, Little One."

