Are Enrique Iglesias And Anna Kournikova Expecting Baby No. 3?

Is another little one on the way for Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova? Hola! Magazine has obtained paparazzi shots of the longtime couple in which the retired tennis champion appears to sport a large baby bump while relaxing with her husband on a yacht in Miami. There has been no official word from the pair on a possible pregnancy, but they have always been notoriously private about their personal lives. The lovebirds secretly welcomed twins Lucy and Nicholas in 2017 after successfully keeping Anna's pregnancy under wraps for the entire nine months!

