Are Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow Dating? (Report)

CLIP12/13/22

Jack Harlow may be dating Dua Lipa, Page Six reports. The 24-year-old rapper hasn't been shy about his feelings for the 27-year-old singer, as earlier this year he wrote a song for his album "Come Home" that is entitled "Dua Lipa." The artists finally met in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles last month. "[Jack] was very interested in her and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]," a source close to Jack revealed to Page Six. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

