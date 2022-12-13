Jack Harlow may be dating Dua Lipa, Page Six reports. The 24-year-old rapper hasn't been shy about his feelings for the 27-year-old singer, as earlier this year he wrote a song for his album "Come Home" that is entitled "Dua Lipa." The artists finally met in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles last month. "[Jack] was very interested in her and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]," a source close to Jack revealed to Page Six. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight