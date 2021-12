Also available on the nbc app

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari can't wait to tie the knot…and fans think they maybe already have! The pop superstar got a romantic shoutout from Sam in honor of her 40th birthday on Dec. 2. The actor and fitness influencer honored his bride and her major milestone with a swoon-worthy Instagram post that featured a heartfelt caption in which Sam called Britney his "wife."

