Does Ben Affleck have a new lady in his life? Ben and Ana de Armas, who recently wrapped filming the movie "Deep Water" together, have recently been together in Cuba, where they posed with chef Ivan Rodriguez Lopez at his restaurant Ivan Chef Justo. A source told People magazine that, "they are definitely dating." Ana and Ben were also spotted at a shop called Clandestina. Page Six spoke with one of the onlookers who saw the duo who said, "They were beaming. I saw Ana grab Ben's arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy – she's absolutely stunning! I totally think they're dating!"

